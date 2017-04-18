Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Second homer of season Monday

Cruz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-1 win over the Marlins.

Cruz followed a mammoth 440-foot two-run shot by Robinson Cano in the first inning with a blast of his own, his second over the last four games. The homer also extended the slugger's hitting streak to seven games, while giving him four RBI over his last three contests. Cruz is still nowhere near his typical level of production, but he's rather methodically climbing out of the early-season hole that had his average sitting at .080 after the first seven games.