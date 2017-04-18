Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Second homer of season Monday
Cruz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-1 win over the Marlins.
Cruz followed a mammoth 440-foot two-run shot by Robinson Cano in the first inning with a blast of his own, his second over the last four games. The homer also extended the slugger's hitting streak to seven games, while giving him four RBI over his last three contests. Cruz is still nowhere near his typical level of production, but he's rather methodically climbing out of the early-season hole that had his average sitting at .080 after the first seven games.
More News
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Pair of timely hits Sunday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Hits first homer of season Friday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Gets it going against 'Stros•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Not blaming slow start on flu•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Back in lineup•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Back in clubhouse Monday•
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...