Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Stays hot with 10th-inning game-winning homer

Cruz went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk in Sunday's 7-6 win over the White Sox.

Cruz was the hero in this one, smacking the game-winning home run in the top of the 10th inning to complete the comeback from an early 5-0 deficit. This game saw four long balls hit over 400 feet, but none of those ended up holding as much importance as Cruz's 352-footer. The veteran slugger now has five homers in his past eight games, and both he and Kyle Seager have gone deep in consecutive contests.