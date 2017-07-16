Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Stays hot with game-winning homer
Cruz went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk in Sunday's 7-6 win over the White Sox.
Cruz was the hero in this one, smacking the game-winning home run in the top of the 10th inning to complete the comeback from an early 5-0 deficit. This game saw four long balls hit over 400 feet, but none of those ended up holding as much importance as Cruz's 352-footer. The veteran slugger now has five homers in his past eight games, and both he and Kyle Seager have gone deep in consecutive contests.
More News
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Hits 18th bomb Saturday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Hitless in All-Star appearance•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Hits 17th round tripper Sunday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Drives in five to fuel Friday win•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Continues to play through sore knee•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Homers in Wednesday loss•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...