Mariners' Nelson Cruz: To play for Team Dominican in WBC
Cruz will suit up for Team Dominican in this year's WBC, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The veteran slugger will join teammate Robinson Cano as three-time participants in the tournament, with both having also been part of the 2009 and 2013 editions. Cruz is coming off his second 100-RBI season in the last three campaigns, and also eclipsed the 40-homer mark for the third consecutive season in 2016. He'll join a talent-laden roster on Team USA that will also feature the Orioles' Adam Jones, the Pirates' Andrew McCutchen and Marlins teammates Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich as outfield options for manager Jim Leyland.
