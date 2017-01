Ashley signed a minor league deal with the Mariners that includes an invitation to spring training, the Tacoma News Tribune's Bob Dutton reports.

The 32-year-old backstop made it to the majors for a 12-game run with the Brewers in 2015, but has otherwise been a career minor leaguer. He brings valuable experience to the table and works well with young pitchers, but is not a realistic option for significant time in the big leagues.