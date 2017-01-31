Mariners' Nick Hagadone: Signs minor league contract with Mariners
Hagadone agreed to a minor league deal with the Mariners on Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training.
Hagadone missed all of 2016 recovering from an elbow fracture, which he sustained while pitching for the Indians. He spent parts of the last five seasons with the Tribe, accumulating a 4.72 ERA across 118.1 innings pitched.
