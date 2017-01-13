Vincent agreed to a one-year deal with the Mariners on Friday, avoiding arbitration, MLB.com's Greg Johns reports.

This is his first year as an arbitration-eligible player. The terms of the agreement were not announced. Vincent should spend most of the season working in the 7th and 8th innings.

