Mariners' Nick Vincent: Bounces back from rough outing
Vincent fired a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Royals, allowing a hit and recording a strikeout.
The 30-year-old right-hander had been touched up for two earned runs on four hits while getting just one out against the Angels on Sunday, so Wednesday's effort, however brief, was a welcome sight. Vincent's stumbles have been rare, as the aforementioned outing marked only the third time in 34 appearances in which he'd surrendered multiple earned runs, and only his fourth time being scored upon overall. His 2.20 ERA, 10 holds and 1.10 WHIP all are contributing to some fantasy relevance in deeper formats for the veteran reliever.
More News
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Records ninth hold Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Notches seventh hold Sunday•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Results being rewarded with more resposibility•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Records second hold of season Thursday•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Notches second win of season•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Could see save chances•
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waiver Wire: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...