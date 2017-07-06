Vincent fired a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Royals, allowing a hit and recording a strikeout.

The 30-year-old right-hander had been touched up for two earned runs on four hits while getting just one out against the Angels on Sunday, so Wednesday's effort, however brief, was a welcome sight. Vincent's stumbles have been rare, as the aforementioned outing marked only the third time in 34 appearances in which he'd surrendered multiple earned runs, and only his fourth time being scored upon overall. His 2.20 ERA, 10 holds and 1.10 WHIP all are contributing to some fantasy relevance in deeper formats for the veteran reliever.