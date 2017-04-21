Vincent, who generated a 9.00 ERA and surrendered five home runs this spring, has shown marked improvement since the beginning of the regular season, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Vincent's struggles were the subject of some hand-wringing during a rough nine-appearance spring stint, but manager Scott Servais never seemed to lose faith in his veteran right-hander. As he did in the case of Vincent's bullpen mate Marc Rzepzcynski, Servais declared the thin air of the Cactus League as a major culprit for the unsightly numbers. The 30-year-old has largely validated his manager's confidence thus far in the regular season, firing 4.1 scoreless innings across his last four appearances heading into Thursday night's game versus the Athletics. "He's making pitches and expanding the strike zone," Servais said. "I don't know how he does it. There's some deception in there and the late movement and the cutter has been really effective for him. Early in the year, he struggled a little bit with the lefties like last year. But he's made some adjustments and he's getting through those guys pretty well."