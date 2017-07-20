Vincent will not be available out of the bullpen Thursday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

He'll get the night off after making five appearances in the last six days, so the Mariners will be without one of their key middle relievers for their series opener against the Yankees. James Pazos or Steve Cishek could fill Vincent's role depending on the matchup, but Vincent figures to be available again Friday.

