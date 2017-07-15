Vincent was credited with his 12th hold in Friday's 4-2 win over the White Sox, firing a scoreless eighth inning and recording two strikeouts.

Vincent got 10 of his 13 offerings into the strike zone while efficiently disposing of Adam Engel, Tim Anderson and Melky Cabrera. The 31-year-old has strung together five straight scoreless appearances and now boasts a 1.96 ERA and 1.04 WHIP over 36.2 innings.