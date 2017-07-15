Mariners' Nick Vincent: Grabs 12th hold Friday
Vincent was credited with his 12th hold in Friday's 4-2 win over the White Sox, firing a scoreless eighth inning and recording two strikeouts.
Vincent got 10 of his 13 offerings into the strike zone while efficiently disposing of Adam Engel, Tim Anderson and Melky Cabrera. The 31-year-old has strung together five straight scoreless appearances and now boasts a 1.96 ERA and 1.04 WHIP over 36.2 innings.
More News
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Bounces back from rough outing•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Records ninth hold Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Notches seventh hold Sunday•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Results being rewarded with more resposibility•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Records second hold of season Thursday•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Notches second win of season•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...