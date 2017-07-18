Mariners' Nick Vincent: Grabs 14th hold Monday
Vincent notched his 14th hold in Monday's 9-7 extra-inning win over the Astros despite allowing an earned run on three hits over one-third of an inning. He also recorded a strikeout.
After an extended stretch of success that included scoreless appearances in 23 of 24 appearances, Vincent was human Monday in his fourth consecutive outing, allowing a trio of singles and getting just one out on a strikeout of Jake Marisnick before getting the hook. The 31-year-old right-hander was then charged with his first earned run since July 2 when Steve Cishek gave up a game-tying sacrifice fly to George Springer. Despite pitching to contact Monday, Vincent's 2.08 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 14 holds and heavy workload keep him viable in AL-only and deeper formats.
More News
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Grabs 12th hold Friday•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Bounces back from rough outing•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Records ninth hold Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Notches seventh hold Sunday•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Results being rewarded with more resposibility•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Records second hold of season Thursday•
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...