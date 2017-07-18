Vincent notched his 14th hold in Monday's 9-7 extra-inning win over the Astros despite allowing an earned run on three hits over one-third of an inning. He also recorded a strikeout.

After an extended stretch of success that included scoreless appearances in 23 of 24 appearances, Vincent was human Monday in his fourth consecutive outing, allowing a trio of singles and getting just one out on a strikeout of Jake Marisnick before getting the hook. The 31-year-old right-hander was then charged with his first earned run since July 2 when Steve Cishek gave up a game-tying sacrifice fly to George Springer. Despite pitching to contact Monday, Vincent's 2.08 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 14 holds and heavy workload keep him viable in AL-only and deeper formats.