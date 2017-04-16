Mariners' Nick Vincent: Strikes out side Satudray
Vincent pitched a scoreless ninth inning in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Rangers, striking out the side.
Vincent needed only 13 pitches to dispose of Delino DeShields, Carlos Gomez and Elvis Andrus and close out a masterful performance by starter James Paxton. It was the second consecutive three-strikeout appearance by the 30-year-old reliever after giving up three earned runs over his first three appearances of the season. Vincent brings plenty of strikeout upside, as already evidenced in the early going this season and by his 233 whiffs over 217 career innings.
