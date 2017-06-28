The Mariners outrighted Light to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The transaction opens up a 40-man roster spot for the Mariners, though the team has yet to announce a corresponding move. Light, 26, was plucked off waivers from the Pirates on July 17 and was lit up for four runs in one inning during his lone appearance with the Tacoma.

