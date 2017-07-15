Mariners' Robinson Cano: Clubs 18th homer Friday
Cano went 2-for-4 with a walk and a three-run home run in Friday's 4-2 win over the White Sox.
His third-inning shot off James Shields, Cano's 18th homer of the year, provided James Paxton with all the offense he would need. The slugging second baseman now has five homers and 12 RBI in his last 12 games, and that doesn't even include his All-Star Game heroics.
