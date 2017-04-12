Mariners' Robinson Cano: Drives in two Tuesday

Cano went 1-for-5 with two RBI from a fielder's choice groundout and a single in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Astros.

Cano's average still sits at a pedestrian .250, but he's reached safely in all nine games this season and hit safely in six straight. He also has all seven of his RBI in two of the last three games and has fanned just four times over his first 40 plate appearances.