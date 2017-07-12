Mariners' Robinson Cano: Earns All-Star MVP honors with late-inning heroics

Cano went 1-for-2 with the game-winning home run en route to winning MVP honors in Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game.

Cano didn't enter the game until the seventh inning, but he proved to be the difference in Tuesday's Midsummer Classic as he roped a go-ahead home run off Wade Davis in the top of the tenth inning during the American League's 2-1 victory over their National League adversaries. His late-inning heroics were just another highlight in Cano's strong 2017 campaign. The 34-year-old is currently slashing .275/.332/.481 with 17 homers and 60 RBI on the year and will look to keep the good times rollin' during the second half of the season.