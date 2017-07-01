Mariners' Robinson Cano: Goes yard twice Friday
Cano went 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in Friday's win over the Angels.
Cano has started to find his power stroke, knocking three home runs in his last two starts after hitting just three homers over the first 25 games of the month. The 34-year-old, who is in the midst of a five-game hitting streak, is now slashing .287/.343/.504 with 16 homers and 57 RBI through 70 games this season.
