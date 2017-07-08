Mariners' Robinson Cano: Heading to All-Star Game after all
Cano was named an All-Star injury replacement Friday, Bob Dutton of The News Tribune reports.
The Mariners' second baseman will replace Starlin Castro, who'll miss the Midsummer Classic with a hamstring injury. Cano has seen some slight dips in all three components of his slash line as compared to 2016, but has smacked a team-high 17 homers and ranks behind only Nelson Cruz with 60 RBI.
