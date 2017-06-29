Mariners' Robinson Cano: Hits 14th home run Wednesday
Cano went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to Philadelphia.
Cano took Mark Leiter, Jr deep in the bottom of the fifth inning, giving the Mariners their first lead of the game. Cano now has 14 long balls on the season, but he had just two - both in the same game - in his previous 20 games. Owners that bought high on Cano after he hit a career-high 39 home runs last year might be a little disappointed with the recent lack of power, but Cano is still on pace for 30 home runs and 112 RBI. He's one of the best hitters at any position.
