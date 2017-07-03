Mariners' Robinson Cano: Hits three-run shot Sunday
Cano went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run during Sunday's win over the Angels.
Cano is scorching hot of late with six homers, 20 RBI and seven runs through his past 10 games. He's sporting a .284/.341/.505 slash line for the season and is well on his way to posting another high-end showing. Seattle also has a sneaky good lineup, so hitting in the heart of the order stands to help both Cano's fantasy floor and ceiling moving forward.
