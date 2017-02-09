Mariners' Robinson Cano: Looking to build on career-best 2016 campaign

Cano, who will be a part of Team Dominican in the WBC for the third time, is looking to build on what was a career-best season in 2016, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Ironically, what appeared to be a significant setback on the surface may have been pivotal to Cano's 2016 success, as the intense recovery program he was forced to undergo after October 2015 double hernia surgery served as a more aggressive regimen than the 34-year-old may have otherwise undertaken last offseason. With an added dash of motivation to disprove any notion of a possible decline after a somewhat disappointing 2015 campaign, the veteran embarked on a resurgent season that culminated in a career-high 39 homers and 107 runs scored. Cano also eclipsed the 100 RBI mark for the first time since his final Yankees season in 2013 and posted a solid .298/.350/.533 line. With a sterling defensive reputation in tow as well, the seven-time All Star, who still has seven years and $168 million remaining on the mammoth 10-year, $240 million pact he inked in 2014, should see every opportunity to approach his stellar 2016 numbers while attempting to help the Mariners snap a 15-year postseason drought.