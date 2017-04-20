Mariners' Robinson Cano: On base four times Wednesday

Cano went 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Marlins.

On a day when the Mariners offense experienced a rare breakout effort, Cano joined Kyle Seager and Mitch Haniger in reaching base four times. The multi-time All-Star is systematically emerging from the early-season funk that plagued much of the first two weeks of his season, as he's raised his average 30 points to .242 over the last three games.