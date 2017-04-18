Mariners' Robinson Cano: Racks up three RBI on Monday
Cano went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBI in Monday's 6-1 victory over the Marlins.
It was just Cano's second home run of the season, and his average sits at .232, but he has driven in 11 runs in 61 plate appearances. Better days are likely ahead for the 34-year-old, just don't expect him to match his 39 home runs from a breakout 2016 campaign.
