Mariners' Robinson Cano: Responsible for all team scoring Sunday
Cano went 1-for-3 with a two-run double and a walk in Sunday's 8-2 loss to the Astros.
Cano opened the scoring with his second-inning two-bagger, plating the only two runs for the Mariners on the day. The veteran second baseman has hit safely in 14 of his last 18 games and has compiled an impressive 17 RBI during June, with 11 of them coming in the last five games.
