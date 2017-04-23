Mariners' Robinson Cano: Slugs third homer of 2017
Cano went 3-for-4 with a homer and two runs in Saturday's loss to the Athletics.
Cano got the Mariners on the board in the first inning with his third homer, and he later scored the third and final run in a losing effort. He's only hitting .257 this month, but it's just a matter of time until the veteran catches fire and returns to his typical level of production.
