Weber (biceps) is hoping to play catch Friday for the first time since suffering his injury in mid-May, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old right-hander has been on the disabled list since May 14 and endured a rather slow recovery. Weber's only appearance of 2017 with the Mariners was the May 13 start in which he was injured, but he'd allowed an 0.85 ERA and 0.77 WHIP over 31.2 innings across six appearances (five starts) with Triple-A Tacoma to start the season.