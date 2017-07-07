Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Hit hard by Athletics
Gaviglio (3-4) allowed seven runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out six batters through 4.2 innings during Thursday's loss to Oakland.
The rookie had settled into a respectable groove entering Thursday with a 3.48 ERA and 1.20 WHIP through 10 games. Everything went south against Oakland, though, and Gaviglio had the worst start of his early career. It was encouraging to see him pile up six strikeouts, but otherwise, the outing did nothing to help Gaviglio bolster his fantasy stock. He carries little value heading into the All-Star break.
More News
-
Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Suffers loss in solid outing Saturday•
-
Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Start moved to Saturday•
-
Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Takes loss in spot start•
-
Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Named Saturday's starter•
-
Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Option for Saturday's start•
-
Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Escapes with no-decision despite lackluster showing•
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...