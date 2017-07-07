Gaviglio (3-4) allowed seven runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out six batters through 4.2 innings during Thursday's loss to Oakland.

The rookie had settled into a respectable groove entering Thursday with a 3.48 ERA and 1.20 WHIP through 10 games. Everything went south against Oakland, though, and Gaviglio had the worst start of his early career. It was encouraging to see him pile up six strikeouts, but otherwise, the outing did nothing to help Gaviglio bolster his fantasy stock. He carries little value heading into the All-Star break.