Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Listed as Tuesday starter
The Mariners are listing Gaviglio as their probable starter for Tuesday against the Astros, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Gaviglio was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma following his final start before the All-Star break July 6, but it was always fully expected that he'd rejoin the rotation in the second half when the Mariners first required a fifth starter. Though he sports an underwhelming 5.9 K/9 rate on the season, Gaviglio has generally been a serviceable cog in an injury-battered Mariners rotation, turning in a 4.31 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over his 10 starts.
More News
-
Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Will likely return to rotation Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Optioned to Triple-A Tacoma•
-
Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Hit hard by Athletics•
-
Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Suffers loss in solid outing Saturday•
-
Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Start moved to Saturday•
-
Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Takes loss in spot start•
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...