The Mariners are listing Gaviglio as their probable starter for Tuesday against the Astros, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Gaviglio was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma following his final start before the All-Star break July 6, but it was always fully expected that he'd rejoin the rotation in the second half when the Mariners first required a fifth starter. Though he sports an underwhelming 5.9 K/9 rate on the season, Gaviglio has generally been a serviceable cog in an injury-battered Mariners rotation, turning in a 4.31 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over his 10 starts.