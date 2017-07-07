Gaviglio was sent down to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.

With the All-Star break upcoming, the team brought up reliever Emilo Pagan to provide bullpen depth while sending Gaviglio down in the process. This will not have a major effect on Gaviglio since he will be able to come back up to the majors before his next scheduled start following the break.

