Gaviglio was officially recalled from Triple-A Tacoma in advance of Tuesday's start against the Astros.

He was sent to Triple-A before the All-Star break to allow the Mariners to take advantage of an extra roster spot for a handful of games, but was always expected to rejoin the rotation this week. Even without Carlos Correa (thumb), the Astros still have a very potent offense, so Gaviglio will have a major challenge on his hands. His 37:19 K:BB and 4.66 xFIP in 56.1 innings do not inspire confidence.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast