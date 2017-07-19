Gaviglio (3-5) coughed up five runs on eight hits and two walks over six innings while striking out three in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Astros.

Evan Gattis had the right-hander's number, homering twice as Gaviglio lost his fourth straight start. During his losing streak, the 27-year-old has a 6.65 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 15:9 K:BB in 23 innings, and only a lack of alternatives in the organization is keeping him in the rotation. Gaviglio's next start comes Sunday at home against the Yankees.