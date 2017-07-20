Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Sent down to Triple-A
Gaviglio was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday.
Just two days after taking the loss against Houston, Gaviglio heads back down to Tacoma for his next start. This move comes somewhat as a surprise, although Gaviglio has struggled during his past two starts, he's been a solid pitcher for Seattle this season, and there doesn't seem to be a clear cut replacement lined up for his scheduled start this upcoming Sunday against the Yankees. But recently the right-hander has looked overmatched on the mound, and will spend time with Tacoma in order to straighten out his form.
More News
-
Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Roughed up by Astros on Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Recalled prior to Tuesday's start•
-
Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Listed as Tuesday starter•
-
Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Will likely return to rotation Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Optioned to Triple-A Tacoma•
-
Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Hit hard by Athletics•
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...