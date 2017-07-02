Gaviglio (3-3) was a tough-luck loser Saturday, allowing three earned runs on five hits over 6.1 innings in a loss to the Angels.

Opposing pitcher Ricky Nolasco silenced the Mariners' bats with a three-hit shutout to out duel Gaviglio, who put together a fairly impressive performance in the longest outing of his career. The right-hander allowed an Andrelton Simmons home run in the second inning before the Angels were able to tack another run on the board in the third. From there, Gaviglio retired 11 straight hitters before Simmons singled to center in the seventh, prompting a call to the bullpen. With Hisashi Iwakuma (shoulder) still rehabbing on the DL, the 27-year-old should have a couple more opportunities to impress the Seattle brass.