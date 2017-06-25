Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Takes loss in spot start
Gaviglio (3-2) gave up two runs on six hits over six innings and took the loss Saturday against the Astros. He walked three and struck out three.
A two-run homer off the bat of Josh Reddick in the third inning was all the damage Houston did against Gaviglio, but that was all that it needed. Regardless, it was a nice performance from someone simply making a spot start. Going forward, the 27-year-old's status in Seattle's rotation is unknown, given the impending availability of starters like Felix Hernandez (shoulder) returning from the disabled list soon.
More News
-
Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Named Saturday's starter•
-
Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Option for Saturday's start•
-
Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Escapes with no-decision despite lackluster showing•
-
Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Gets help from offense to collect third win•
-
Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Solid over six innings•
-
Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Rides run support to second win•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...