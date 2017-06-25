Gaviglio (3-2) gave up two runs on six hits over six innings and took the loss Saturday against the Astros. He walked three and struck out three.

A two-run homer off the bat of Josh Reddick in the third inning was all the damage Houston did against Gaviglio, but that was all that it needed. Regardless, it was a nice performance from someone simply making a spot start. Going forward, the 27-year-old's status in Seattle's rotation is unknown, given the impending availability of starters like Felix Hernandez (shoulder) returning from the disabled list soon.

