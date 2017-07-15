Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Will likely return to rotation Tuesday
Gaviglio is expected to start against the Astros on Tuesday, Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Gaviglio was able to get more work in during the All-Star break, pitching five innings with Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. During that start, Gaviglio gave up three earned runs off three hits and a pair of walks to take the loss. The 27-year-old will slide back in at the end of the rotation, and projects to be the fifth starter for Seattle moving forward.
More News
-
Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Optioned to Triple-A Tacoma•
-
Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Hit hard by Athletics•
-
Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Suffers loss in solid outing Saturday•
-
Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Start moved to Saturday•
-
Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Takes loss in spot start•
-
Mariners' Sam Gaviglio: Named Saturday's starter•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...