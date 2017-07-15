Play

Gaviglio is expected to start against the Astros on Tuesday, Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Gaviglio was able to get more work in during the All-Star break, pitching five innings with Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. During that start, Gaviglio gave up three earned runs off three hits and a pair of walks to take the loss. The 27-year-old will slide back in at the end of the rotation, and projects to be the fifth starter for Seattle moving forward.

