Valle signed a minor league deal with the Mariners that includes an invitation to spring training, the Tacoma News Tribune's Bob Dutton reports.

The 26-year-old has never reached the majors, and while he has experience at Triple-A, he spent all of 2016 with the Yankees' Double-A affiliate. He is a glove-first catcher whose aptitude for working with young pitchers is his primary contribution. Valle is unlikely to reach the big leagues in 2017.