Mariners' Shae Simmons: Moves rehab to Double-A
The Mariners transferred Simmons' (forearm) rehab from Triple-A Tacoma to Double-A Arkansas on Monday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Simmons, who has been sidelined all season while working back from a surgically repaired elbow, has made three rehab appearances in July, with the latter two coming at the Double-A level. There's been no reports that Simmons has suffered any setbacks since his most recent outing July 14, so it's likely he's just sticking around at Arkansas for logistical reasons. Due to the length of his absence, Simmons will probably need at least a few more rehab appearances before being activated from the 60-day disabled list.
