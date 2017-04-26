Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said Tuesday that Simmons (forearm) isn't close to returning to active duty, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Simmons has begun a throwing program and is being evaluated on an ongoing basis, but it doesn't sound as though the Mariners are inclined to send him out on a minor-league rehab assignment in the near future. Considering Simmons missed all of 2015 and most of 2016 while recovering from Tommy John surgery, it's not overly surprising that the Mariners are acting cautiously with him while he deals with another forearm injury. The 26-year-old could work in middle relief for the Mariners once he's eventually activated from the disabled list.