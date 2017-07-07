Mariners' Shae Simmons: On pace for mid-July return
Simmons (forearm) could rejoin the Mariners in mid-July, Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Simmons has been enduring a multi-year rehab from Tommy John surgery. He threw a scoreless inning in his first rehab Thursday for Seattle's Arizona League rookie squad on Thursday. Expect him to make rehab appearances at multiple levels as he works his way back, but it sounds like he won't be out much longer than the All-Star break.
