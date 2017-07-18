Mariners' Shae Simmons: Scratched with arm soreness
Simmons was scratched from his scheduled rehab start Monday with Triple-A Tacoma due to arm soreness, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
It sounds like he will be shut down for the moment, as he works to get through this latest hurdle. Simmons was on pace for a mid-July return to the big leagues, but now he should be considered out indefinitely.
