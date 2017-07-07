Simmons (forearm) fired a scoreless inning Thursday for the Mariners' Arizona League rookie team, giving up a hit and recording two strikeouts, the Mariners' official minor-league Twitter account reports.

The 26-year-old right-hander has endured Tommy John surgery and a subsequent flexor strain over the last two years, so his return to the mound Thursday was certainly cause of optimism. Simmons had resumed a throwing program in early June after a setback, and he's been progressing without further difficulties since that point. Given that he'd been shut down from action since spring training, Simmons is likely in for an extended rehab assignment.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast