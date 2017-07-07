Simmons (forearm) fired a scoreless inning Thursday for the Mariners' Arizona League rookie team, giving up a hit and recording two strikeouts, the Mariners' official minor-league Twitter account reports.

The 26-year-old right-hander has endured Tommy John surgery and a subsequent flexor strain over the last two years, so his return to the mound Thursday was certainly cause of optimism. Simmons had resumed a throwing program in early June after a setback, and he's been progressing without further difficulties since that point. Given that he'd been shut down from action since spring training, Simmons is likely in for an extended rehab assignment.