SImmons was traded Wednesday to the Mariners along with outfielder Mallex Smith in exchange for prospects Luiz Gohara and Thomas Burrows, MLB.com's Greg Johns reports.

Smith, a 23-year-old with 80-grade speed, is the main prize for the Mariners, while Simmons represents more of a reclamation option out of the bullpen. The 26-year-old once held promise while rising through the Braves' minor-league system, but most of his luster has dimmed following Tommy John surgery in February 2015. Simmons recovered from the elbow procedure to return to the Braves, but tossed only 6.2 innings before being shut down with forearm soreness. It's generally expected that he'll be back to full health by the time spring training arrives, but the hard-throwing right-hander will have to prove to his new organization that he can still be an effective relief option. If he breaks camp with a 25-man roster spot in hand, Simmons will likely have to settle for low-leverage work before potentially working his way up the depth chart.