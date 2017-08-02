O'Malley (shoulder) has gone 6-for-9 with a home run and three RBI over the last two games of his rehab assignment with Double-A Arkansas.

O'Malley had produced only one hit in 19 at-bats in his previous six games with Arkansas, but his standout performances the last two days suggest that he might have knocked off the rust after being sidelined through early July while recovering from an appendectomy, followed by arthroscopic shoulder surgery. The utility man's rehab window will draw to a close soon, so he could be activated from the 60-day disabled list at some point later in August. O'Malley may occupy the bench role that Taylor Motter had previously filled for the Mariners before Motter was ultimately optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on July 24.