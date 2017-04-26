Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said Tuesday that O'Malley (appendectomy) isn't close to returning to active duty, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

In addition to the appendectomy, O'Malley is also still recovering from a right shoulder issue, according to Dipoto. The utility man's absence has mostly gone unnoticed, as O'Malley's placement on the disabled list to begin the season allowed Taylor Motter to make the 25-man roster. Motter has been one of the club's more effective power bats, with 11 of his 14 hits going for extra bases.