Mariners' Steve Cishek: Begins light throwing
Cishek (hip) started a light throwing program on Thursday, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.
Cishek underwent surgery Oct. 12 to repair a torn labrum in his left hip, and Mariners assistant trainer Rob Nodine confirmed the righty has begun a very light throwing program. He is expected to be slightly behind schedule on his 4-6 month recovery time, but will likely operate as the setup man for Edwin Diaz once he is healthy.
