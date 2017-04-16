Mariners' Steve Cishek: Headed to Double-A for rehab

Cishek (hip) will report to Double-A Arkansas to begin his rehab assignment this week, Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Cishek is expected to make three or four rehab appearances in the minors before the Mariners activate him from the 10-day disabled list, likely at some point before the end of April. Assuming his velocity checks out fine during the rehab assignment, Cishek should be able to capture a prominent setup role for the Mariners upon activation.