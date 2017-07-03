Mariners' Steve Cishek: Notches fourth hold Sunday
Cishek earned his fourth hold in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Angels, firing a scoreless two-thirds of an inning.
Cishek managed to notch two outs on one pitch, inducing an inning-ending double play from Andrelton Simmons to snuff out a threat and preserve a slim 2-1 lead. The former closer has scoreless appearances in five of his last six trips to the mound, a stretch in which he's logged a win, a save and Sunday's hold. Cishek has been generally effective after getting his season off to a late start due to offseason hip surgery, and progressively increased his workload throughout June with solid results (3.38 ERA, 10:3 K:BB over eight innings).
More News
-
Mariners' Steve Cishek: Earns first save of season•
-
Mariners' Steve Cishek: First victory of season Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Steve Cishek: Scoreless effort in Monday victory•
-
Mariners' Steve Cishek: Earns second hold of season Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Steve Cishek: Charged with blown save•
-
Mariners' Steve Cishek: Could see save chances•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...