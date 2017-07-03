Cishek earned his fourth hold in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Angels, firing a scoreless two-thirds of an inning.

Cishek managed to notch two outs on one pitch, inducing an inning-ending double play from Andrelton Simmons to snuff out a threat and preserve a slim 2-1 lead. The former closer has scoreless appearances in five of his last six trips to the mound, a stretch in which he's logged a win, a save and Sunday's hold. Cishek has been generally effective after getting his season off to a late start due to offseason hip surgery, and progressively increased his workload throughout June with solid results (3.38 ERA, 10:3 K:BB over eight innings).