Mariners' Steve Cishek: Ready for rehab assignment

Cishek (hip) is expected to head out on a minor league rehab assignment in the next few days, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

It's uncertain which affiliate he will join, but Cishek is expected to make at least three or four appearances on the minor league side to prepare for a return to the major-league club. While Cishek figures to take on some high-leverage work upon activation, he's not a real threat to a healthy Edwin Diaz for the closer role.