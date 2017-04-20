Mariners' Steve Cishek: Shifts to Triple-A
Cishek (hip) shifted his rehab assignment from Double-A Arkansas to Triple-A Tacoma, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Cishek felt good after recording a scoreless inning with Arkansas in his first appearance since undergoing hip surgery last October. He'll pitch two or three more times with Tacoma before he rejoins the Mariners, at which point he will likely slot in as a primary setup option for closer Edwin Diaz.
